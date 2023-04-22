The ultras group want supporters to proudly wear the Hoops and have called on fans to contribute to the ‘Tifo Fund’ for Flag Day.

Prominent Celtic ultras group the Green Brigade has urged fans to wear as much Hoops merchandise as possible if they are attending next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final tie against Glasgow derby rivals Rangers.

The Old Firm giants face off at Hampden Park on Sunday, April 30 as they aim to book their place in the final, with the Ibrox side knowing they must emerge victorious to avoid finishing the season without a trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group have confirmed that there will be NO organised tifo display pre-match and have instead sent a message to supporters to proudly promote the famous green and white hoops in support of Ange Postecoglou’s team as they chase a domestic Treble.

Celtic fan group, The Green Brigade, are planning a full stadium tifo to mark the club's impending title win. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

A banner was displayed outside of Celtic Park by the group ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash against Motherwell, which read “30/04 Hampden Wear the Hoops!” (Green Brigade).”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic ended Michael Beale’s unbeaten league record in the 3-2 win at Celtic Park a fortnight ago and having already defeated the Gers 2-1 in the Viaplay Cup Final at the end of February and built up an almost unassailable lead at the top of the Premiership table, Postecoglou’s side will have the backing of almost 26,000 fans at the national stadium.

The group have also declared they are planning a second full stadium tifo as their team close in on back-to-back top-flight titles. A Tifo Fund to help their efforts throughout the campaign was launched before the 2022/23 season started. Almost £30,000 was raised and £22,000 of that sum was spent on the opening day of the season.

Since then nearly £9,000 has been spent on tifos, including the Champions League clash against Real Madrid and the League Cup final at Hampden. The Green Brigade now want fans to contribute towards another full stadium display which would require similar funding as they thanked fans for their “integral” backing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A full stadium tifo display ahead of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen on ‘Flag Day'

A statement released on Twitter read: “Before the season started, the Green Brigade launched a Tifo fund to support the group’s tifo effort throughout the season, including an ambitious aim for two full stadium tifos.

“The fund raised a total of £29,674.53 (after fees) and £22,227.66 of that was spent on the ‘Flag Day’ full stadium tifo on the opening day of the season. Since then, a further £8,740.01 has been spent on tifos. This went towards the iconic ‘Battle of the Bogside’ tifo, the ‘Back with a Bang’ tifo v Real Madrid, and the ‘Phoenix Rising’ tifo at Hampden, amonst various other small scale actions and banners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As we approach the final stages of the season we are planning a second full stadium tifo. In order to produce another memorable display, we require similar funding which is why we are relaucnhing the Tifo Fund. In addition to this, and if necessary, we may hold a bucket collection at an upcoming match to ensure costs can be met.