Hoops fans in the East Stand have been asked to take part in a pre-match tifo display.

Celtic supporters group The Green Brigade have announced plans for a massive pre-match tifo display during Sunday’s Viaplay Cup Final against Rangers at Hampden Park.

The League Cup holders face their bitter Glasgow rivals at the national stadium for the chance to secure the first trophy of the season, and Hoops fans have been reminded that they will have a huge part to play as Ange Postecoglou’s side target back-to-back triumphs in the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Supporters with tickets situated in the East Stand will be asked to unveil their tifo material when the two teams emerge from the tunnel before kick-off.

A statement released by North Curve Celtic read: “For Sunday’s cup final, we have prepared a tifo to welcome Ange and our team as they take to the field ready for battle. As they do so, we must remind them that they have an army behind them every step of their fight.

“Fans in the East Stand will find materials at their seat. We ask you to ensure you are at your seat in time for the team taking to the field and to use your material as they do so. We also ask fans in the East Stand not to use pyro during the tifo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone, East Stand or otherwise, has their own particular part to play. The entire Celtic support must rally behind our team from the off and stick with them until victory.”

Meanwhile, former Celtic manager Neil Lennon insists current skipper Callum McGregor is the one Hoops player who is capable of replicating Scott Brown’s Parkhead legacy.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor with the Viaplay Cup trophy. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Speaking to Football Betting, he said: “Scott was the one player I could rely on. He liked the big games and he was a similar type of player to myself. A great leader and player. In all the big games, he was always at the forefront of everything positive we tried to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He always stamped his authority on games and dominated games for me - even when I first came in after the brilliant Tony Mowbray left - who was very prominent in me getting the job in the first place.