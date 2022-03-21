The 22-year-old attacking midfielder suffered a hamstring tear during the Premier Sports Cup final win over Hibs last December

Celtic defender Greg Taylor reckons close friend and team-mate David Turnbull can play a massive part during the Premiership title run-in after putting his injury nightmare behind him.

Attacking midfielder Turnbull made his first appearance for the Hoops since suffering a hamstring tear in the Premier Sports Cup final last December as a second half substitute of Saturday’s 4-0 rout of Ross County.

Since joining the Parkhead club in August 2020, the former Motherwell star has formed a close bond with left-back and fellow Scotland internationalist Taylor.

Celtic's David Turnbull (left) and Greg Taylor applaud the fans after the 4-0 win over Ross County. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The duo also played together for Scotland Under-21s and Taylor, who also spent a period out of the first-team due to a shoulder injury which required surgery, admits their friendship has grown during Turnbull’s spell on the sidelines.

Taylor took it upon himself to help lift the 22-year-old spirits during his three-month absence and insists he can’t wait to see Turnbull rediscover his best form over the remaining weeks of the season.

He said: “It’s another big boost to have David back. He’s a goal threat from midfield and we’re incredibly strong in there, but you want that because it brings everyone up a level.

“Hopefully David can go on and contribute the way he was doing at the start of the season. It must have been hard for him when he was injured.

“We’ve not had it easy along the way. A lot of us have had quite long-term injuries and it was good to see David back.

“He’s a good friend of mine so I tried to keep his spirits high when he was down and he’s reacted really well and put in the work.

“He deserves everything he gets. We knew each other from the 21s but one you’re club team-mates you get that wee bit closer and he’s a top player and a top friend.

“It’s been a long hard road but that’s why you do all the work in rehab. I was really pleased for him, just as all the lads were. It was a nice game for him to come into.”

Giorgos Giakoumakis was the star of the show against the Highlanders, bagging an impressive hat-trick to move him on to 12 goals for the campaign after an injury-blighted start to his Celtic career.

Giorgios Giakoumakis celebrates scoring a hat-trick in Celtic's 4-0 win over Ross County.

The powerful Greek striker has now scored five times in two games and Taylor is delighted to see his team-mates hard work paying off.

He added: “He’s done well and he’s contributed to the group in his role. When Giako’s opportunities came along, he’s taken them - just as the majority of boys have.