The Hoops boss is in the mix for the Leeds vacancy following the shock dismissal of Jesse Marsch.

Celtic icon Stiliyan Petrov is not surprised that Leeds United have put Ange Postecoglou on their radar after the English Premier League side parted ways with manager Jesse Marsch on Monday, with the team lingering at the foot of the table.

The Hoops boss is understood to be one of four managers on a short list drafted up by the Elland Road club. It’s not the first time the Aussie has been linked with jobs in the English top-flight after previously attracting interest from Brighton and Everton.

While acknowledging that Postecoglou will inevitably move south of the border in the future, Petrov feels the 57-year-old is building “something special” just now and won’t be lured away from Parkhead any time soon.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is chasing a treble this season.

After winning two trophies during his first season in charge, Postecoglou is chasing a treble this term with Celtic sitting nine points clear of Glasgow rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership and still involved in both domestic cup competitions.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Petrov said: “I’m not surprised that Leeds are interested in Ange, and I’m sure the supporters and the club are not surprised either. He has done an incredible job, not just the free-flowing football and his style of play, it’s his recruitment as well that has been really, really good.

“The biggest challenge for Celtic will be to keep the manager. Everything is clicking now and players believe in everything he does – his messages, his style of play – and the fans love it. Of course, it’s part of the game. When you are good you are going to attract attention.

“I don’t think he would go if Leeds approached him. He has shown in his previous jobs it’s about the project. If he feels that what Leeds are offering is right, the support is there and he can make the difference, then perhaps he would take it.