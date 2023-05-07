Register
Hearts 0 Celtic 2: Story of the match in 12 pictures as Celtic clinch back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles

The Hoops claimed their 53rd league crown with a 2-0 victory over the ten-man Jambos at Tynecastle.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 7th May 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 17:29 BST

Celtic secured their second successive Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou after defeating 10-man Hearts at Tynecastle.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s 30th goal of the season and and substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu clever finish ensured the Parkhead side clinched their 11th title in 12 years.

Celtic can now complete a fifth treble in seven years with a win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on June 3. Here, we take a look at the story of Sunday’s top-flight encounter through the camera lense:

The Celtic players pose for a team photograph with supporters at Tynecastle.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland battles for possession with Celtic defensive duo Yuki Kobayashi and Carl Starfelt.

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate jumps for the ball over Hearts’ Cammy Devlin as team-mate Daizen Maeda looks on.

The LED board shows VAR is checking a possible red card for “denial of goal scoring opportunity”

