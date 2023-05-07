Hearts 0 Celtic 2: Story of the match in 12 pictures as Celtic clinch back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles
The Hoops claimed their 53rd league crown with a 2-0 victory over the ten-man Jambos at Tynecastle.
Celtic secured their second successive Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou after defeating 10-man Hearts at Tynecastle.
Kyogo Furuhashi’s 30th goal of the season and and substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu clever finish ensured the Parkhead side clinched their 11th title in 12 years.
Celtic can now complete a fifth treble in seven years with a win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on June 3. Here, we take a look at the story of Sunday’s top-flight encounter through the camera lense: