The Hoops sealed another trip to Hampden Park by coasting into the last four of the competition in Gorgie.

Celtic kept their Treble hopes alive and kicking as they eased into the Scottish Cup semi-final draw with an impressive 3-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday.

In what was the second meeting between the two sides in the space of four days - the Hoops running out 3-1 winners in the Premiership at Parkhead on Wednesday - goals from Aaron Mooy, Kyogo Furuhashi and Cameron Carter-Vickers ensured Ange Postecoglou’s side strolled into the last four of the competition.

Hearts created few clear-cut opportunities but Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart produced an excellent double save in the first-half to deny Tony Sibbick’s drive before bravely blocking James Hill’s follow-up attempt from point-blank range with the scoreline at 1-0.

Despite passing up further chances to add to their tally, the result made it 13 successive wins in all competitions for the champions. Here, we take a look at the story of the quarter-final tie through the camera lense:

Undefined: gallery

1 . Colourful pre-match scene The Celtic support housed in the Roseburn Stand unfurl a banner on pyro ahead of the match against Hearts, followed by a number of flares. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Marvellous Mooy Celtic’s Aaron Mooy wheels away in celebration after the Australian midfielder crashed in an early opener against Hearts at Tynecastle. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Heroics from Hart Celtic stopper Joe Hart makes a crucial save at his near post to deny Heads defender James Hill and preserve lead after doing well to stop Tony Sibbick’s initial effort. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Furuhashi’s sensation flick Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi added a second goal on the stroke of half-time with a fantasticed flicked finish past Jambos goalkeeper Zander Clark. Photo Sales