Register
BREAKING

Hearts v Celtic injury news: 10 out and 1 doubt ahead of Scottish Premiership clash

Here's a look at Celtic's injury news ahead of their clash with Hearts on Sunday.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 09:09 GMT

Both Hearts and Celtic will be without key players when the two Scottish giants come to blows on Sunday at noon. In this piece, we'll take a closer look at who'll be fit to play and who won't feature in this crucial crunch clash.

Last time out, Celtic's campaign was given a much-needed shot in the arm when they annihilated Dundee by a score of 7-1. Hearts, meanwhile, laboured to a stalemate at Tynecastle Park against bitter rivals Hibs in their last Scottish Premiership outing - Celtic will enter the game as the team in better form on this basis.

Working back to fitness after a knee injury.

1. Barrie McKay (Hearts): Out

Working back to fitness after a knee injury.

Returned from the Asian Cup with a calf complaint.

2. Reo Hatate (Celtic): Out

Returned from the Asian Cup with a calf complaint.

Still recovering from his own knee problem

3. Peter Haring (Hearts): Out

Still recovering from his own knee problem

Hamstring problem. Hasn't played this season.

4. James McCarthy (Celtic): Out

Hamstring problem. Hasn't played this season.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page