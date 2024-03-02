Both Hearts and Celtic will be without key players when the two Scottish giants come to blows on Sunday at noon. In this piece, we'll take a closer look at who'll be fit to play and who won't feature in this crucial crunch clash.

Last time out, Celtic's campaign was given a much-needed shot in the arm when they annihilated Dundee by a score of 7-1. Hearts, meanwhile, laboured to a stalemate at Tynecastle Park against bitter rivals Hibs in their last Scottish Premiership outing - Celtic will enter the game as the team in better form on this basis.