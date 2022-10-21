The Hoops can move five points clear at the top of the table, albeit temporarily, when they visit Tynecastle.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic make the journey across the M8 to face a Hearts side desperate to halt a run of three top-flight matches without a win in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have won their last four domestic games across all competitions, scoring 14 goals in the process while heavily rotating their squad in recent weeks amid a busy fixture schedule.

The regining champions eased into the Scottish League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night with a commanding 4-0 win over Motherwell in North Lanarkshire, courtesy of Liel Abada’s double alongside strikes from Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi who ended his mini-goal drought.

Celtic winger Jota takes on Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson at Celtic Park.

The Parkhead club have tasted defeat on just one occasion in the league so far this season and curretly bost the strongest defensive record after conceding just six times in 10 matches.

A victory at Tynecastle would move Celtic five points cleat at the summit, at least temporarily, with Rangers hosting Livingston at the slightly later kick-off time of 3pm.

Advertisement

The hosts are currently going through a sticky run of results and come into this match off the back of a disappointing loss to Aberdeen at Pittodrie last Sunday, slipping down the table to seventh.

The Jambos have claimed just one point from their last three Premiership fixtures - a 2-2 draw away to Kilmarnock - and have tasted defeat in four of their last five games in all competitions.

Manager Robbie Neilson will be eager to arrest their form slump and steady the ship by securing a positive result against the Hoops in front of their own supporters.

With VAR technology ready to be introduced in Scottish football this weekend, fans across the country must anticipate delays as match officials seek to limit the number of high-profile mistakes made during a match.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Advertisement

Who: Heart of Midlothian vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

When: Saturday, October 22nd – kick-off 12.30pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 12.00pm - half an hour before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app across all devices.

Advertisement

Subscribers in the UK and Ireland can also stream the game through CelticTV. BBC Sportsound will also provide online and radio updates throughout the match, with Sportscene highlights on from 7.30pm.

What are the latest match odds?

HEARTS 17/2 | DRAW 9/2 | CELTIC 3/10

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Nick Walsh has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the fixture. He will be assisted by David Roome and Ross Macleod, with Craig Napier named as the fourth official. Steven McLean is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Advertisement

What’s the team news ahead of Hearts vs Celtic?

Ange Postecoglou has provided a positive injury update on Jota and David Turnbull with both players maintaining “a chance” of making the Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk next week.

The Hoops boss admits the club will not rush the duo back from injuries, meaning it’s unlikely they will be risked for Saturday’s trip to the capital.

Skipper Callum McGregor and defender Carl Starfelt remain on the sidelines, while Stephen Welsh was left out of the matchday squad against Motherwell in midweek.

David Turnbull was back in training with Celtic on Thursday after pulling out of the Scotland squad with an ankle issue. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He told Sky Sports: “The squad is in a similar state to what it was in the last few games. The closest is Jota and David Turnbull in terms of returning. They have been going good in rehab, but there is no point rushing them back.

Advertisement

“We have some important games coming up, and the rest of the squad came out of the Motherwell game well. Some players got a rest as well, which was good.”

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is boosted by the return of midfielder Andy Halliday (Achilles), defender Michael Smith (hamstring) and winger Josh Ginnelly (hamstring), with all three players in contention having trained at Riccarton earlier this week.

Peter Haring is already ruled out with concussion sustained against Aberdeen last weekend and there are doubts over the fitness of Gary Mackay-Steven. Full-back Nathaniel Atkinson is expected to be absent for a couple of weeks with an ankle knock.