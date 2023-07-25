Henrik Larsson: From debut despair to Celtic’s ‘King of Kings’ in seven years

Few supporters knew the impact the Swedish international was going to have at Parkhead. The rest, they say, is history...

On this day in 1997.... Celtic completed the signing of the ‘King of Kings’ Henrik Larsson from Feyenoord for a bargain £650,000 transfer fee.

Signed at a time when the club were desperately seeking a top goal scorer under the management of new boss Wim Jansen, who knew the player well and was aware of the clause in his contract at the Dutch side, Celtic were bidding to not only prevent Rangers from winning ten-in-a-row but to preserve the Lisbon Lions legacy under Jock Stein.

The Swedish international would go on to make 315 appearances for the Parkhead club and score a sensational 242 goals. Add in eight major honours, one European final and a golden boot, he remains one of the best players to ever pull on the Hoops jersey.

Larsson often reflects on his seven-year spell in Glasgow’s East End as the place where he shot to stardom, admitting: “This is the club for me. This is where I made myself as a player, this is where everybody got to know me and this is the club that I will be eternally grateful to.”

Not only did he score a number of hugely important and memorable goals, he left behind a legacy and is still adored by the Celtic faithful to this day. Here is a look back at some of his best moments at the club 26 years on from putting pen to paper:

1 . Signing for Celtic Henrik Larsson arrived at Parkhead in July 1997 without too much hysteria at a time when manager Wim Jansen was desperately searching for a talisman. A bargain transfer fee of £650,000 was eventually agreed following a contract dispute with Feyenoord.

2 . Debut disaster Making his first start the Hoops as a substitute at Easter Road, one of Larsson’s first touches saw him lose possession and gift Hibernian’s Chic Charnley the chance to fire home the winner in a match which ended 2-1. It marked a sorry start for the Swede, but he did go on to atone for his early mistake... Photo: SNS Group

3 . World-class talent He had plenty of detractors early doors but Larsson’s emphatic contribution to the Hoops, Barcelona, Manchester United and his country on the international stage proved he was a world-class striker.

4 . First season success Larsson’s debut goal for Celtic came in a 7-0 League Cup thrashing of minnows Berwick Rangers. He would end up with 19 goals and two winner’s medals in his first season at the club. Perhaps, more importantly, he had helped the Hoops clinch their first top-flight title in a decade and stopped Rangers winning ‘the 10’ in the process. Photo: SNS Group