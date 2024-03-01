Celtic and Rangers could see ticket allocations cut by Scottish Premiership club if fan trend continues
Hibs could cut ticket allocations to Celtic and Rangers fans due to the amount of flares and pyrotechnics that they bring to games at Easter Road, reports suggest.
When asked if Hibs will cut Celtic and Rangers' ticket allocations, their chief executive, Ben Kensall, said: "Of course. As Hearts have, as other clubs have. It’s our prerogative in the SPFL to reduce allocations, if we wish. Up to this point, we haven’t.
"It’s our prerogative if we want to do that. We’ll discuss it with the clubs in question. That’s all I’ve got to say on that. There was a very clear view that came from the floor. We heard that and will act appropriately, once we’ve had a chance to discuss it."
Why are flares considered a problem at football games?
While some audiences may believe that flares, pyros and smoke bombs add to the spectacle of a game, creating a shining beacon within the darkness of a shrouded terrace, they can also cause serious injuries.
Moreover, it is also a criminal offence to bring a flare to a football game in the UK. You do not need to set the flare off to be prosecuted - merely possessing one within the confines of a football stadium is a crime.
Some flares burn at an incredibly hot temperature - some of them can reach heats of up to 1,600 degrees Celsius, according to Supporters Direct Scotland. This is enough to melt certain metals - and more than enough to leave you with a nasty burn. What's more, while this has never happened as of yet, a flare has the potential to cause major damage to a stadium - whether that be on the terraces or the pitch. Additionally, while this does not apply to all flares, some of them can release a particularly noisome smell that some may find unsavoury.