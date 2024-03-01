Hibs could cut ticket allocations to Celtic and Rangers fans due to the amount of flares and pyrotechnics that they bring to games at Easter Road, reports suggest.

When asked if Hibs will cut Celtic and Rangers' ticket allocations, their chief executive, Ben Kensall, said: "Of course. As Hearts have, as other clubs have. It’s our prerogative in the SPFL to reduce allocations, if we wish. Up to this point, we haven’t.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s our prerogative if we want to do that. We’ll discuss it with the clubs in question. That’s all I’ve got to say on that. There was a very clear view that came from the floor. We heard that and will act appropriately, once we’ve had a chance to discuss it."

Why are flares considered a problem at football games?

While some audiences may believe that flares, pyros and smoke bombs add to the spectacle of a game, creating a shining beacon within the darkness of a shrouded terrace, they can also cause serious injuries.

Moreover, it is also a criminal offence to bring a flare to a football game in the UK. You do not need to set the flare off to be prosecuted - merely possessing one within the confines of a football stadium is a crime.