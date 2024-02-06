Celtic are on the road this midweek as they face Hibs at Easter Road.

Discontent is brewing in the stands at Parkhead as fans aim their displeasure at the board. A banner in the aftermath of a criticised January transfer window was displayed during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Aberdeen.

That has allowed Rangers the chance to go above Celtic and into first ahead of Wednesday's capital clash if they beat the Dons. Boss Brendan Rodgers will be keen to quell the rising unrest with a good result in Edinburgh.

Nick Montgomery's side are in need of a pick-me-up themselves. They were humbled 3-0 at home to St Mirren at the weekend.

That has put pressure on the boss ahead of the game. Rodgers has never won as Celtic manager at Hibs and Montgomery will be keen to keep it that way. He will be aided by the return of star attacker Martin Boyle and right-back Lewis Miller from the Asian Cup.

Glasgow World runs you through all the latest injury news, outs and doubts ahead of kick-off.

DOUBT: Paul Hanlon (Hibs) Paul Hanlon is back in the Hibs building after illness.

2 . OUT: Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibs) The Irish footballer will hope to return soon but is still out of action.

3 . OUT: James McCarthy (Celtic) The midfielder hasn't featured all season and almost left towards the end of the transfer window.