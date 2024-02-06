Register
BREAKING

Hibs vs Celtic latest injury news: 8 out and 3 doubts with exciting return on the cards - gallery

All the latest injury news as Celtic travel to Edinburgh to take on Hibs in the Premiership.

By Ben Banks
Published 6th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 17:09 GMT

Celtic are on the road this midweek as they face Hibs at Easter Road.

Discontent is brewing in the stands at Parkhead as fans aim their displeasure at the board. A banner in the aftermath of a criticised January transfer window was displayed during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Aberdeen.

That has allowed Rangers the chance to go above Celtic and into first ahead of Wednesday's capital clash if they beat the Dons. Boss Brendan Rodgers will be keen to quell the rising unrest with a good result in Edinburgh.

Nick Montgomery's side are in need of a pick-me-up themselves. They were humbled 3-0 at home to St Mirren at the weekend.

That has put pressure on the boss ahead of the game. Rodgers has never won as Celtic manager at Hibs and Montgomery will be keen to keep it that way. He will be aided by the return of star attacker Martin Boyle and right-back Lewis Miller from the Asian Cup.

Glasgow World runs you through all the latest injury news, outs and doubts ahead of kick-off.

Paul Hanlon is back in the Hibs building after illness.

1. DOUBT: Paul Hanlon (Hibs)

Paul Hanlon is back in the Hibs building after illness. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

The Irish footballer will hope to return soon but is still out of action.

2. OUT: Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibs)

The Irish footballer will hope to return soon but is still out of action.

The midfielder hasn't featured all season and almost left towards the end of the transfer window.

3. OUT: James McCarthy (Celtic)

The midfielder hasn't featured all season and almost left towards the end of the transfer window.

The winger is back at Lennoxtown after Asian Cup duty but whether or not he's ready to go remains to be seen.

4. DOUBT: Daizen Maeda (Celtic)

The winger is back at Lennoxtown after Asian Cup duty but whether or not he's ready to go remains to be seen.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Brendan RodgersHibsScottish Premiership