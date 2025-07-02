The Scottish champions have been linked with the promising Irish attacker, along with Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Brentford

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have been urged to consider to summer swoop for Irish teenage sensation Cathal O’Sullivan after Brentford became the latest in a growing list of Premier League clubs to have declared in interest in snapping up the striker.

In addition to the Scottish champions, a number of English clubs have been linked with the 18-year-old Cork City starlet in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, potential suitors had been told to act quickly after it was widely reported that O’Sullivan could be on the verge of joining Crystal Palace with a deal to be concluded in the coming days.

Nottingham Forest and Preston North End are among others to have added the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international to their transfer wishlist.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers will hope to get a closer look at the highly-rated prospect when he takes his Celtic side across the water for a pre-season friendly against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh later this month.

O’Sullivan, who has seven goals and nines assist in 49 first-team games under his belt, has previously revealed he dreams of pulling on the famous green and white hoops in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in March, he said: “Yeah, it’s definitely an ambition because obviously the link with Ireland and Celtic. It’s a huge club, massive club so yeah, I would love to go over and play for a club like Celtic.

“I love watching their games and how impressive their Champions League run was this year, and my dad is the same. My dad supports Celtic if they’re on the TV. There’s a connection between Ireland and Celtic or Cork and Celtic, there’s a huge amount of fans over here.”

What would Cathal O’Sullivan bring to Celtic?

Irish Football Expert Darryl Geraghty has kept a close eye on O'Sullivan's progress from a young age, as he rose up through the Cork City academy. He has provided an intriguing insight into what the talented youngster could bring to the table - even drawing comparisons to Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cathal O’Sullivan is the name on everyone’s lips at the moment", he told Betway. “He recently turned 18 and just celebrated it with his first inclusion in an Ireland Under-21 squad. He was called up by Jim Crawford to play Croatia and Qatar - and it was honestly no surprise.

“Those matches were another opportunity to bubble up hype before he moves abroad. He’s a left-footer but normally operates off the right side of an attacking three, cutting in to shoot.

“He came through Leeside United before joining Cork City’s academy. He played at pretty much every age group there before being massive in their promotion back to the top division. He got seven goals, three assists and he’s just a constant threat

“He got into the PFAI Team of the Year as well off the back of some stunning performances and a few absolute stunners as well. I think - thanks to his low centre of gravity and pace from a standing start - he’s made the step up to the Irish Premier Division look easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s already got three assists this season. He’s got that Lamine Yamal or Mo Salah-style ability to drift inside or outside, burst away from his marker. Then he just seems to let fly whenever he gets the chance.

"What really stands out with him though - and it might not be the first thing you think of with a player like this - is his ferocious tenacity. He works back, does the ugly side of the game heading towards his own goal, and that’s something managers notice.

“Now, of course, like any young attacker, the final ball and his ruthlessness in front of goal will only get better with age."