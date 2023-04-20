The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is drawing to a close with only a few rounds of fixtures remaining before the clubs start thinking about the next pre-season and the summer transfer window.

Celtic and Rangers are both expected to be in for busy summers with it currently looking like the Ibrox club will be in for a massive overhaul of stars while the Hoops aim to keep a hold of their impressive current crop of talent. With that in mind, we’ve taken a fresh look at Transfermarkt’s latest market valuations of players in the Scottish Premiership.