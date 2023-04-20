Register
How a combined Celtic and Rangers starting XI would look based on most valuable players - gallery

Players from the two Glasgow clubs make up the Scottish Premiership stars with the highest market values but how would a combined starting XI look?

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is drawing to a close with only a few rounds of fixtures remaining before the clubs start thinking about the next pre-season and the summer transfer window.

Celtic and Rangers are both expected to be in for busy summers with it currently looking like the Ibrox club will be in for a massive overhaul of stars while the Hoops aim to keep a hold of their impressive current crop of talent. With that in mind, we’ve taken a fresh look at Transfermarkt’s latest market valuations of players in the Scottish Premiership.

Here is how a starting XI of the division’s most valuable players in each position would look:

Market value - £1.5m

1. Joe Hart

Market value - £1.5m

Market value - £7m

2. James Tavernier

Market value - £7m

Market value - £5.7m

3. Borna Barasic

Market value - £5.7m

Market value - £9.7m

4. Cameron Carter-Vickers

Market value - £9.7m

