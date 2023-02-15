How Celtic and Rangers’ average attendances compare to Scottish Premiership rivals - gallery
A look at the average attendances in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.
Celtic continue to lead the Scottish Premiership, and pretty comfortably.
The Hoops have a commanding nine-point lead over second-placed Rangers, and like so often, there is a significant gap between the top two and the rest of the league. Rangers face a tough task to make up that ground between now and the end of the season, but there is still time in the race for this year’s title.
In the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest average attendance figures to see where the Glasgow clubs rank in the highest average attendances in the Scottish Premiership.
Take a look below as we count down from lowest to highest...