Celtic and Rangers fans would argue their respective grounds are the best in the league, but history doesn’t always equate to fan experience.

The Scottish Premiership is blessed with some of the world's most famous and historic football grounds but a rich past doesn't necessarily equate to a perfect fan experience in the 21st century.

A new study by Gambling 'N Go weighs up visitor experience reviews of the 12 top flight grounds using factors including TripAdvisor, Google and Yelp reviews to determine the number one ground for stadium experience. The review scores and capacity of each ground are also taken into account.

You'd expect Celtic Park and Ibrox to rank high with their buoyant atmospheres but how do the Glasgow giants fare when the reviews of fans are put to the test?

1 . Kilmac Stadium - Dundee FC Overall rank: 12. Capacity: 11,775. Dens Park, officially known as Scot Foam Stadium for sponsorship reasons, was built in 1899 and replaced Dundee’s previous stadium, Carolina Port. Photo: Third Party

2 . The Tony Macaroni Arena - Livingston FC Overall rank: 11. Capacity: 9,713. This stadium in West Lothian was built in 1995. Photo: Third Party

3 . Fir Park - Motherwell FC Overall rank: 10. Capacity: 13,677. Fir Park has been Motherwell’s home for over 100 years. The club moved to the ground in 1895, having previously played at Dalziel Park. Photo: Third Party