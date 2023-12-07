How many penalties Celtic and Rangers have conceded in comparison to the rest of the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish Premiership, like many leagues in world football, has had its fair share of controversial calls as a result of VAR decisions and so far this term there has been a total of 33 penalties awarded in the top-flight during the opening four months of the campaign.

Of those penalties, 23 have been successfully converted from 12 yards, with the other 11 either being saved or missed from the spot kick takers. But which team has conceded the most penalties in the Premiership this season and how do Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers compare to their fellow top-flight rivals including Aberdeen, Hibs, Rangers and more?

Here’s all you need to know...

1 . St Mirren Penalties conceded: 6 (SNS)

2 . Hibs Penalties conceded: 4 (SNS)

3 . Motherwell Penalties conceded: 4 (SNS)

4 . Hearts Penalties conceded: 4 (SNS)