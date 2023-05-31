Here are all 12 Scottish Premiership teams ranked by how many penalties they were awarded over the course of the 2022/23 league season.

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is over and it is Celtic who have once again been crowned champions, finishing the campaign seven points ahead of Rangers in second.

Despite the introduction of VAR, the awarding of penalties remained one of the most controversial talking points throughout the season with the new technology only furthering the debate rather than calming it down - but which team was awarded the most spot kicks by referees last season?

Using data from football statistics site Transfermarkt, here are all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs ranked from lowest to highest in terms of how many penalties they were awarded in the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season:

1 . Ross County Penalties awarded = 2

2 . Kilmarnock Penalties awarded = 2

3 . Hibernian Penalties awarded = 4

4 . St Johnstone Penalties awarded = 4

