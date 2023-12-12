Rangers closed the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to five points over the weekend as Kilmarnock came from behind to beat the league leaders 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. That result came after the Light Blues had come from a goal down to beat Dundee 3-1 at Ibrox.

James Tavernier scored from the penalty spot in that game, while the hosts finished the game with 10 man after Jose Cifuentes was sent off deep into first-half stoppage time. Rangers do have a game in hand over Celtic as the title race heats up. There have been 34 penalties awarded this season, with most of them given to Celtic and Rangers. Here's how many penalties all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs have been awarded this season ranked from fewest to most. Take a look...