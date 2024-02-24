Register
How many points Celtic and Rangers need to win the Premiership title

A look at the average points required to win the Premiership over the last 10 years as Celtic and Rangers continue to battle it out.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 24th Feb 2024, 07:03 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT

Celtic and Rangers continue to battle it out at the top of the Scottish premiership. It has proven an exciting title race so far, with just two points separating the two sides at this stage. Brendan Rodgers' men looked as though they might pull away earlier in the season, but the arrival of Philippe Clement changed the outlook of the title race.

Plenty of drama remains in the title race, but as it begins to unfold in the final months, we have put together the data from the last 10 title races to see the average points obtained by each of the title winners - mostly Celtic - and perhaps more importantly, the average number of points needed to win the title over the 10-year period. Take a look below.

Points achieved - 99. Points needed - 93

1. 2022/23 - Celtic

Points achieved - 93. Points needed - 90

2. 2021/22 - Celtic

Points achieved - 102. Points needed - 78

3. 2020/21 - Rangers

Points achieved - 80. Points needed - 68

4. 2019/20 - Celtic

