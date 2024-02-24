How many points Celtic and Rangers need to win the Premiership title

Celtic and Rangers continue to battle it out at the top of the Scottish premiership . It has proven an exciting title race so far, with just two points separating the two sides at this stage. Brendan Rodgers ' men looked as though they might pull away earlier in the season, but the arrival of Philippe Clement changed the outlook of the title race.

Plenty of drama remains in the title race, but as it begins to unfold in the final months, we have put together the data from the last 10 title races to see the average points obtained by each of the title winners - mostly Celtic - and perhaps more importantly, the average number of points needed to win the title over the 10-year period. Take a look below.