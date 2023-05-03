Here is how many points both Glasgow clubs are expected to accumulate this season compared, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and more.

There is just five Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures remaining before the end of the 2022/23 season as Celtic travel to Hearts and Rangers host Aberdeen this weekend.

The Hoops find themselves just 90 minutes away from securing back-to-back title triumphs and victory over the Gorgie club at Tynecastle on Sunday would ensure they cannot be caught at the league summit.

Ange Postecoglou’s side, who beat their Glasgow rivals to book a Scottish Cup final meeting with Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on June 3, are on track to complete a world-record eighth domestic Treble in the process.

Rangers, on the other hand, have very little to play for and manager Michael Beale faces an extensive summer rebuild. They must hope Celtic slip up in the Capital and beat the high-flying Dons at Ibrox to keep their neighbours title celebrations on ice for at least another week.

At the opposite end of the table, Ross County have now replaced Kilmarnock as favourites to be relegated following their 6-1 thrashing against Hearts at Tynecastle almost a fortnight ago.

Here is how many points the FiveThirtyEight Supercomputer predicts both Celtic and Rangers to finish on this season and how the final league table would look:

1 . Here’s where Celtic and Rangers are currently predicted to finish the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season... Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

2 . Ross County - predicted finish = 12th Points = 33. Probability of relegation = 79% Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

3 . Kilmarnock - predicted finish = 11th Points = 37. Probability of relegation = 33% Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

4 . Dundee United - predicted finish =10th Points = 38. Probability of relegation = 25%