How many points will Celtic finish on? Latest Scottish Premiership predicted finish - gallery
Here is how many points Ange Postecoglou’s side are expected to haul in this season compared to Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and more.
There is just one round of Scottish Premiership fixtures remaining before the split as Celtic host Motherwell and Rangers travel to Aberdeen this weekend.
The Hoops are essentially champions elect at this stage having accumulated 91 points so far this season, 12 more than their rivals from Ibrox in second with just six games remaining. Ange Postecoglou’s side could still break the record points total set by Brendan Rodgers’ ‘invincibles’ in 2016/17 but is that achievable? Here is how many points the FiveThirtyEight Supercomputer predicts the Hoops to finish on this season and how the final league table would look: