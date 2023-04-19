Register
Here’s where Rangers and Celtic are currently predicted to finish the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season...

How many points will Celtic finish on? Latest Scottish Premiership predicted finish - gallery

Here is how many points Ange Postecoglou’s side are expected to haul in this season compared to Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and more.

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST

There is just one round of Scottish Premiership fixtures remaining before the split as Celtic host Motherwell and Rangers travel to Aberdeen this weekend.

The Hoops are essentially champions elect at this stage having accumulated 91 points so far this season, 12 more than their rivals from Ibrox in second with just six games remaining. Ange Postecoglou’s side could still break the record points total set by Brendan Rodgers’ ‘invincibles’ in 2016/17 but is that achievable? Here is how many points the FiveThirtyEight Supercomputer predicts the Hoops to finish on this season and how the final league table would look:

Points = 35. Probability of relegation = 56%

1. Kilmarnock - predicted finish = 12th

Points = 35. Probability of relegation = 56%

Points = 35. Probability of relegation = 49%

2. Ross County - predicted finish = 11th

Points = 35. Probability of relegation = 49%

Points = 36. Probability of relegation = 33%

3. Dundee United - predicted finish =10th

Points = 36. Probability of relegation = 33%

Points = 39. Probability of relegation = 11%

4. St Johnstone - predicted finish = 9th

Points = 39. Probability of relegation = 11%

