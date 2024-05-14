They are a sole Premiership point away from silverware and glances are already being cast towards what Celtic could make in the Champions League next season.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will join Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Europe’s elite in the revamped competition once title glory is sealed. The tournament is increasing from 32 to 36 teams in a league style format, where sides will face four matches at home and four away.

Teams that finish in the top eight of this mega league go straight into the round of 16 while those in ninth and 24th will have a two-legged tie to reach the last 16, with no Europa League parachute on offer for those in 25th to 36th.

Money will flow from this tournament and the biggest change on that front are new two pillars which distribute part of the wealth. Numbers crunched by the Daily Record state ‘the media market of the respective leagues and a modified five-year coefficient and is worth €640m – 75% of the total share.’ The second is the non-Euro element which factors in the other 25% of distribution, the 10-year coefficient at €213m price.

That sets up a cool jackpot of €853m for all to take a chunk out of and there are performance-related ways of increasing your take, on top of matchday income etc. Clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool will be expected to rake in big rewards towards the latter stages while Celtic might be looking to see what they can take early doors, with a financial gulf to many teams in the upper bracket of the competitions.

Here’s a look at the prize money on offer in the Champions League next season.

1 . Qualifying for league phase €18.62m (€17.87m comes as a down payment plus guaranteed €750K balance)

2 . League phase win €2.1m Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

3 . League phase draw €700k Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group