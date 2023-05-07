Register
How the league was won: Celtic 4-0 Rangers

The thumping victory was an early marker in the title race

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 7th May 2023, 10:46 BST

It was advantage Celtic after their first clash against Rangers in September 2022 as Ange Postecoglou’s side demolished their derby rivals 4-0.

It was the first time that both clubs had met since Rangers had played in the Europa League final and this result indicated that there was already a gap between the teams.

An early goal from winger Liel Abada set the Scottish champions on their way as they headed into the interval three goals up thanks to Jota’s terrific chip and Abada’s second of the match.

Rangers failed to make any sort of comeback in the second half as substitute David Turnbull finished the scoring off after goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin passed the ball to the midfielder who made it 4-0.

This emphatic win extended Celtic’s lead at the top of the table to five points as they prepared to take on Real Madrid only a few days later in Glasgow.

Greg Taylor and teammates celebrate as a collective after the 90 minutes.

1. Celtic Players

Ange Postecoglou acknowledges the Celtic support after the win.

2. Ange Postecoglou

Josip Juranovic and Liel Abada celebrate after the 4-0 victory.

3. Josip Juranovic and Liel Abada

David Turnbull made it 4-0 after he capitalised on a Rangers error.

4. Celtic 4-0 Rangers

