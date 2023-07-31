The Hoops round off their pre-season preparations back on home soil against La Liga opposition for James Forrest’s testimonial match.

Celtic will celebrate the service of one-club-man stalwart James Forrest during a testimonial match against Spanish outfit Atletic Bilbao at Parkhead on Tuesday night.

The Hoops return to Glasgow’s East End for their final warm-up match ahead of the competitive action starting this weekend, with the clash against the La Liga side providing another challenging test for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

The game will played in honour of long-serving winger Forrest, who goes down as one of the club’s most decorated players of all-time. The Scotland international made his first-team debut in 2010 after rising up through the youth academy and has gone on to make over 450 appearances, lifting a sensational 11 League tites, six Scottish Cups and five League Cups.

James Forrest was a key Celtic star under Brendan Rodgers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

It has been a busy few weeks in terms of pre-season fixtures for the Scottish champions to contend with, playing six matches in total which included a 1-1 draw against Premier League side Wolves in Dublin on Saturday.

Bilbao arrive in Glasgow having played four friendlies of their own and have a clash with Manchester United lined up before kick-starting their domestic campaign at home to Real Madrid on August 12. The Basque outfit suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of lower league side Gimnastica Torrelavega at the weekend.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Celtic v Athletic Bilbao take place?

The game takes place at Celtic Park on Tuesday 1st August and kick-off is scheduled for 7.30pm.

Where can I watch the game?

Celtic have confirmed they will be live streaming the game via their in-house television station ‘Celtic TV’. Supporters must subscribe to watch the pre-season matches, as there is no pay-per view option.

Are there tickets available for the game?

There are tickets available to buy online and print at home HERE, priced at £22 for adults, £14 for concessions. A significant proportion of the proceeds raised will go to two of Forrest’s nominated charities - Kilbryde Hospice and the Celtic FC Foundation.

What has been said ahead of the game?

On Forrest’s achievements, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told the club’s official website:“James has been an absolutely brilliant ambassador and player for the club. I think that sometimes when you come through the system you maybe don’t quite get the accolades of some others, but when you play the number of games he has for Celtic, win the trophies that he’s won and still be as humble as he is, that’s a great testament to James and the type of person he is.

“He was absolutely brilliant for me in my first time here, a very important member of the squad and he will be that again this time. So I really hope for his testimonial game we get as many people there as we can, because you won’t see it too many times in the modern game - someone being at the club for so long.

“I think he’s worthy of getting that stadium full, and hopefully we can do that and that will be a great thing for every Celtic supporter and fan to him. And I think he’ll have a really good impact for us this season as well and going forward.”

What is the latest team news?

There should be some familiairity when it comes to Rodgers’ team selection for this final friendly match ahead of Saturday’s Premiership opener against Ross County. Winger James Forrest is expected to be handed a start to mark his well-deserved testimonial.

Centre half’s Liam Scales and Stephen Welsh could drop to the bench after starting against Wolves at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. South Korean duo Yang Hyun-jun and Kwon Hyeok-kyu were given a 30 minute run-out in Ireland and should be handed more minutes as they continue to get adapt to their new surroundings.

Athletic Bilbao posess a number of familiar names with Nico Williams, Ander Herrera and Inaki Williams likely to be part of the travelling squad despite speculation surrounding their futures. Yeray Alvares is struggling with a knock.