The reigning champions launch their defence of the title with a home clash against the Staggies on flag day.

Celtic will unfurl the Scottish Premiership flag to mark the start of the 2023/24 season, with Ross County the visitors to Parkhead on the opening day.

Brendan Rodgers will be determined to kick-start his second spell as manager with maximum points as the Hoops return to competitive action and begin their title defence on home soil.

Champions of the top-flight for 11 of the past 12 seasons, Celtic suffered only THREE defeats in 38 league matches last term on route to securing back-to-back trophies. They scored an impressive 114 goals in the process, averaging exactly three per game.

Having overseen three victories, two draws and one defeat during six pre-season friendlies against strong opposition, Rodgers will be fully focused and hopeful of leading the club into another trophy-laden era after winning seven trophies during his first stint in Glasgow’s Eats End between 2016 and 2019.

By contrast, Ross County avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last season and Malky Mackay’s side will be eager to avoid finding themselves in a similar situation this time around. The Staggies eventually managed to overcome Partick Thistle in a nerve-shredding play-off final on penalties to retain their Premiership status.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Celtic v Ross County take place?

The game takes place at Celtic Park on Saturday, August 5th and kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm.

Where can I watch the game?

Sky Sports Football and Main Event will broadcast the match live. Coverage begins at 11.30am - one hour before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the game on their devices via the Sky Go app. You can subscribe to Sky Sports from £22 per month HERE or purcahse a Now TV day pass from £11.98.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm on the same night and repeated again at 10.20pm, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Nick Walsh will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. The 32-year-old will be assisted by linesman David Roome and Chris Rae, with Colin Steven confirmed as the fourth official. Greg Aitken takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Alan Mulvanny.

What has been said pre-match?

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told the club’s official website:“I sit here with the knowledge of doing it twice, so I understand what the pitfalls of success are. In order to have long-term success and continue, there are certain elements and items that you need to ensure that you guard against. So that’s something we’ve spoken about over the course of pre-season.

“For a club like Celtic, it’s always about winning, but winning in the best way that you possibly can - that’s sometimes harder. I think when we did the Treble the first time, then when we did it the second time and we didn’t amass the same amount of points, again it maybe wasn’t quite at the same level, but what we did do is we turned up in the big games and we did what we needed to do.

“That will be the idea this season again. To win three trophies, it’s an incredible achievement, but, like I say, it’s a new season with new motivation and new desires and I’m looking forward to to challenging for every trophy again.”

What is the latest team news?

Celtic have lost a couple of key players over the summer with Portuguese winger Jota earning a shock £25million move to Saudi Arabia and Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy deciding to hang up his boots.

South Korean arrivals Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Yang Hyun-jun head a five-man list of new signings, with Odin Thiago Holm, Maik Nawrocki and Marco Tilio also joining the club. The latter is still carrying a knock he sustained with Melbourne City prior to moving to Scotland.

Right-back Alistair Johnston will miss the first few games of the season through injury, with uncertainty remains over the futures of central defenders Carl Starfelt and Stephen Welsh. Cameron Carter-Vickers should be passed fit to start after recovering fully from knee surgery at the tail end of last season.

Ross County have also been busy in the transfer market, bringing in Kyle Turner from Patrick Thistle, Scott Allardice from Highland rivals Inverness, James Brown from Blackburn Rovers and the returning Josh Reid from Coventry City.