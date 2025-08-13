How to watch Celtic vs Falkirk: Ticket prices, TV channel, live stream information

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Everything you need to know about tuning into the Premier Sports Cup this week.

Celtic will kick off their Premier Sports Cup title defence this week when they host Falkirk in the second round of the tournament.

The Hoops’ upcoming opponents made their way through the group stage with an unbeaten run. Falkirk topped their group with 11 points but have been handed a tough draw early on in their campaign.

Falkirk secured their promotion to the Scottish Premiership after lifting the Championship trophy last season. The Bairns have returned to the top flight for the first time in 15 years, so Celtic will be seeing more of them after their Cup clash this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into the action this week.

When is Celtic vs Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup?

The defending champions will host Falkirk at Celtic Park this Friday, August 15th. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm BST.

Celtic vs Falkirk ticket information

General sale tickets are now on sale for Friday’s Premier Sports Cup clash. At the time of writing, there are still tickets available to purchase. Adult general admission tickets start at £25, it’s £17 for over 65s and under 16s, and £12 for under 13s. You can view the ticket map here.

There are also Club 67 packages available in the Kerrydale Suite for those looking for the hospitality experience. Find out more information here.

Is Celtic vs Falkirk on TV?

If you won’t be attending the match at Celtic Park, the good news is that it will be shown live on TV as well. The match has been selected for broadcast on Premier Sports 1, with coverage due to start at 7.15pm.

There are several ways to watch Premier Sports, including through Sky Q and Virgin Media subscriptions. You can find out more about TV packages here.

Celtic vs Falkirk live stream information

Fans can also stream action between Celtic and Falkirk online. As the sponsor of the tournament, Premier Sports offers online viewing subscriptions, from £11.99 per month with their Annual Pay as You Go package.

There is also the Second Round Pass on offer for £9.99, which features access to the other six live games but does not include TV picks Celtic vs Falkirk and Rangers vs Alloa Athletic. There is no access to other Premier Sports content outside of the tournament with this subscription. You can view more Premier Sports deals here.

Prime Video also offers Premier Sports access for £15.99 per month. You can find out more here.

Celtic vs Falkirk match officials

Lloyd Wilson has been confirmed as Friday’s referee as he prepares to take charge of his first game involving Celtic. He will be supported by Chris Rae and Graham McNeillie as his assistants. John Beaton and David Roome will be on VAR duty at Parkhead.

