Brendan Rodgers’ side ramp up their pre-season preparations in the Far East with a clash against top J-League opposition.

Celtic have landed in Japan for the first time in 17 years as Brendan Rodgers’ side gear up for the new campaign with a pre-season friendly against Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday morning.

Last season’s Treble-winners will play two matches during their trip to the Far East, which was arranged at the end of last term with a visit to fellow J-League 1 side Gamba Osaka later this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scottish champions were put through their paces by the Northern Irishman during a gruelling warm-weather training camp in Portugal’s Algarve in preparation for the upcoming season and to acclimatise to the searing temperatures they will experience in Asia.

Reigning J-League 1 champions Yokohama are currently managed by Australian Kevin Muscat, who was recently in the running to land both the Rangers job last year and the Celtic vacancy earlier this summer.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Yokohama F. Marinos v Celtic take place?

The game takes place at Yokohama’s 72,000-seater Nissan Stadium on Wednesday 19th July and kick-off is scheduled for 11am UK time.

Where can I watch the game?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic have confirmed they will be live streaming the game via their in-house television station ‘Celtic TV’. Supporters must subscribe to watch the pre-season matches, as there is no pay-per view option.

What has been said ahead of the game?

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers told the club’s official website:“I’m looking forward to it for a couple of reasons. One, I’ve never travelled to that part of te world before so I’m really looking forward to experiencing the culture change when we arrive there. And two, for our Japanese players. It must feel great for them to be going home because they normally all around the world.

“So to be able to take Celtic there and demonstrate the size of this club and what it brings to another country, I’m really looking forward to it. It’s going to be a big test. We’ve had the experience before when we’’ve been in qualification games and teams are halfway through their season, and they’re at a really good level of fitness compared to ourselves, but that’s what we want. We want good games, we want tough games and, of course, in the heat that will really push us.”

What is the latest team news?

Daizen Maeda will be given a hero’s welcome as he prepares to line up against his former employers for the first time since joining Celtic in January 2022, while fellow countryman Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate, Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata will also hope to play a starring role after returning to their homeland. New signing Odin Thiago Holm could make his Hoops debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Korean frontman Oh Hyeon-gyu will also be looking to impress after creating a positive impression during the first six months of his time in Glasgow’s East End, while youngsters Rocco Vata, Ben McPherson and Bosun Lawal will also be hoping for game time after travelling with the first-team squad.

Alistair Johnston is expected to miss the start of the season through injury, while Cameron Carter-Vickers will continue to step up his recovery from knee surgery. Anthony Ralston, Mikey Johnston and Albian Ajeti are also absent are being left on the Parkhead treatment table. Winger Marco Tilio is also nursing a knock and won’t play any part.