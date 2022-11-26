The Hoops frontman had the ball in the net against the four-time winners, but saw his effort ruled out for offside

Celtic frontman Daizen Maeda is adamant he is still in dreamland after helping Japan clinch a sensational late World Cup comeback win over Germany earlier this week.

The versatile Hoops attacker was tasked with leading the line for Hajime Moriyasu’s side against the four-time champions at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday.

Advertisement

After a frustrating start to the season in front of goal, Maeda reckons starring at a major tournament has changed his life as Japan prepare for their second group stage match against Costa Rica today.

Daizen Maeda of Japan reacts after missing a chance

The 25-year-old was surprisingly the only Celtic player to be included in the Blue Samurai’s final 26-man squad list for the World Cup, with Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi both overlooked.

Maeda had the ball in the net against the Germans, but his effort was ruled out for offside. Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty was cancelled out by substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in a frenetic encounter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey, Maeda stated: “Of course, four years ago, I never imagined that I could be on that pitch as a starting member and I never imagined it in the past year. I really realised that my football life can change in four years and I realised that even one year can change it.

“I couldn’t believe it was me an I was in a situation where I didn’t really understand. I really didn’t imagine it at all, or even in the final qualifying, I didn’t think I’d be able to participate. I didn’t know what would happen.

“It’s true that I don’t really feel like I’m in the World Cup that much. I think it’s a big deal when I see the reactions around me, but I’m not conscious of the World Cup. I’m playing with a normal midset, I think.”

Germany’s defender Antonio Rudiger (R) raises his hand for offside after Japan’s forward Daizen Maeda (C) scored from an offside position

Advertisement

Maeda who was replaced by match-winner Asano in the second half, added: “I was watching with the feeling that I just wanted them to win. I want to do my best to be able to do it. I don’t think there’s any point in winning against Germany if we don’t win the next match. As a team, we know how important the next one is.”

Meanwhile, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has lavished praise on Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou for transforming the club’s fortunes since being appointed last summer.

Advertisement

The Australian won the Premiership title and a League Cup in the first season at the helm, with his side strong favourites to regain their title again this term after opening a nine-point gap over Rangers at the top of the table.

As a result of his achievements, Postecoglou has been linked with various Premier League jobs in recent months and Robinson is shocked that he’s not been officially approached by any clubs in England to date.

Advertisement

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to add to his squad in January. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

He told Football Insider: “I’m a big fan of his. I cannot understand why one of the Premier League clubs have not moved heaven and earth to get him. There has been a few jobs come up in the Premier League of late but he doesn’t appear to have been in the running.

“The job that he has done at Celtic has been nothing short of incredible. People forget how far behind Rangers they were when he came in. They lost the league that year by a fair margin. Look at the players that he has brought in. A lot of people have never heard of them but they have nearly all, been successes.

“I cannot for the life of me understand why a Premier League club has not made a serious move for him. The next step for successful managers of Celtic and Rangers is a Premier League club.”

Advertisement