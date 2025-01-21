Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Manchester United icon has revealed he would love to manage either of Scotland’s ‘big two’ clubs in the future

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has outlined his desire to manage Celtic or Rangers one day - despite snubbing interest from both sides of the Old Firm during his glittering playing career.

Regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all-time, the Dutch icon is now cutting his teeth in management. He was almost enticed to sign for the Ibrox club by Dick Advocaat in 1998 before Sir Alex Ferguson managed to lure him to Old Trafford.

That transfer came a few years after the towering centre-back rejected an offer from the Hoops in favour of staying in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven. However, Stam admits he doesn’t regret those decisions after cementing hero status as part of the Red Devils’ historic Treble-winning side.

Stam’s managerial career hasn’t quite gone to plan thus far after spells with Reading, PEC Zwolle, Feyenoord and FC Cincinnati. But the 52-year-old is eager to make a better impact in the dugout and has set his sights on leading one of Glasgow’s ‘big two’ in the future.

Speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest Champions League betting, Stam said: “My assistant at Reading, Andries Ulderink, is now working for Rangers, he’s a good guy. There have been a lot of Dutch managers and players over there, including Dick Advocaat.

“When I was working with Advocaat at PSV he tried to bring me to Rangers, but unfortunately for him Manchester United came in for me the same summer.

“I’ve always followed Scottish football and when I played for Willem II I had the chance to join Celtic. I had an opportunity but I wanted to stay in Holland and keep learning.

“But both Celtic and Rangers are great clubs and everyone recognises their grounds, everyone is always thinking about football over there.

“One day I’d love to manage in Scotland, maybe for Rangers or Celtic or for another club. It would be amazing for me because the fans are so passionate about the game and I love that.”