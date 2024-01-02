The former St Mirren No.1 has been a standout for Ipswich Town this season and is on the Hoops' radar

Václav Hladký has addressed speculation over his future at Ipswich Town after being linked with a January transfer to Celtic.

The former St Mirren goalkeeper has been a standout for the EFL Championship side this season as they bid for promotion to the Premier League. The Czech Republic stopper has featured in all 26 league matches for the Tractor Boys, keeping nine clean sheets in the process.

The 33-year-old moved to Portman Road in the summer of 2021 following a season at Salford City, but with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Scottish champions have shown an interest in him as a potential long-term replacement for Joe Hart.

The Hoops can open talks with the player over a potential summer deal this month and while Hladký has claimed that it is pleasing to see his good performances between the sticks being recognised, he insists his sole focus is on achieving a place in the top-flight on English football.

Addressing transfer speculation, Hladký told the East Anglian Daily Times: "If you are in a good position and playing well in the Championship and obviously the team is doing well, that's something which makes other clubs interested.

"I think everybody in this squad can go and play anywhere else. It's nice, it's good to hear and listen, I'm just going to carry on and I want to push more. I believe there is a lot more to deliver and it's great to be in that position.

