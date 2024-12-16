Here was my day at Hampden as I watched Celtic beat Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup final.

Celtic overcame Rangers in the 2024 Premier Sports Cup final - and I was there to witness it.

A bonkers showpiece saw six goals traded over 120 bruising minutes, a 3-3 sparking penalty kicks. Daizen Maeda was the hero when putting past Jack Butland in the Rangers goal after keeper counterpart Kasper Schmeichel saved an attempt from 12 yards by Ibrox star Ridvan Yilmaz.

Victorios skipper Callum McGregor said: “We played nowhere near the level. It's a cup final and there's nerves that play a part but we didn't really start playing until 10-15 minutes into the second half.

"It was one of those cup ties where anything could happen. Credit to the players they showed so much quality under immense pressure. [I feel] unbelievable pride. It was a tough game, relieved to come through it.

"When you come here it's about winning, when you're playing against your biggest rivals the pressure is much bigger."

Rangers captain James Tavernier conceded: "It's obviously a sore one. It brings flashbacks to the Seville final, losing on penalty kicks when the game is so close. These games are decided on small margins and I'm proud of all the boys who step up to take a penalty. It's one of those things where you either win a shoot-out or you don't.

"It wasn't our day but you can take positives out of this game. It's still sore and raw because our aim was to win it."

I was in attendance at Hampden and got a glimpse behind the scenes. Here was my day at the national stadium from pyro to fan delight. The video can be viewed via the video player above.