The midfielder's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season but hopes he can extend his stay at the club.

John Lundstram has revealed he "would love to stay" at Rangers and is hopeful a contract extension can be agreed amid ongoing talks.

The 29-year-old midfielder - signed from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021 - is entering the final months of his current deal at Ibrox, having enjoyed a career resurgence since Philippe Clement replaced Michael Beale as Gers boss in October.

The Englishman has been a key member of Clement's side early in the Belgian boss' reign and insists he wants to remain at the club in the long-term after helping the club win the Scottish Cup, League Cup and played a crucial part in their run to the 2022 Europa League Final.

Lundstram, who has amassed 130 appearances for the Gers, is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another team but has outlined his intention of earning a new deal to stay in Govan beyond the end of the current season.

He admits the progress Rangers have made under Clement in the short-term is evident and has confirmed his full focus is on targeting more silverware during the second half of the campaign. Following the winter break, the Glasgow giants will launch their Scottish Cup pursuit while aiming to close the gap in the Scottish Premiership title race and aiming to progress to the latter stages of the Europa league.