The former Hoops defender earned cult hero status in Glasgow and has embarked on a new chapter in his football career

Legendary former Celtic defender Jozo Šimunović has taken his first steps into management following several years out of the game after accepting the role of Under-19s boss at Dinamo Zagreb.

The Croatian international, who was brought in during Ronny Deila’s reign to replace Liverpool-bound Virgil van Dijk in a deal worth £5.5million, was part of a golden era in the Hoops’ history. He enjoyed a trophy-laden five year spell at Parkhead, lifting an astonishing 11 trophies.

Injury setbacks restricted his game time in his debut season and an early exit looked on the cards after travelling to Italy to undergo a medical with Torino, but the proposed move fell through at the final hurdle after both clubs failed to agree on a transfer fee.

Jozo Simunovic remains a Celtic cult hero in the eyes of supporters | Getty Images

Simunovic enjoyed a fresh start to life in Glasgow’s east end under new boss Brendan Rodgers and forced his way back into the first-team reckoning . In total, he made over 125 appearances for the Scottish giants and formed an integral part of a defensive line with Dedryck Boyata that helped secure thirteen major honours, including five Scottish Premiership titles.

Fondly remembered for his crunching tackle on Kenny Miller which went viral on social media as Celtic thrashed Rangers 5-1 at Ibrox in 2019 and his poignant shirt tribute to honour the late Billy McNeil after scoring a fitting 67th minute winner in a 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock that same year just days after the death of the Lisbon Lions captain, Simunovic wore his heart on his sleeve and earned cult hero status among the Celtic fanbase.

“I’m going to remember that day for the rest of my life,” Simunovic admitted. “That was maybe my best day at Celtic. It was a very strange day. We had lost Big Billy and then it was hard to focus on the game after all that had happened, but in the end, I scored as the number 5, for Big Billy, who was number 5, so I couldn’t ask for more.”

He spent two years away from football after departing Celtic during Neil Lennon’s second reign before eventually making a comeback with HNK Gorica in his homeland. But he was forced into retirement, combining a sports management degree with undertaking his coaching badges.

Simunovic will now attempt to cut his teeth in the dugout for the first time after embarking on a new chapter in his career at the age of 30 with Gemanijak reporting he will work in one of Europe’s most renowned academies.