In Pictures: Celtic clinch seventh consecutive Scottish Premiership title with five-star demolition of Rangers

Brendan Rodgers’ side needed to win at Parkhead to retain their crown, and they swept their Old Firm rivals aside.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST

The Hoops secured their seventh straight Scottish Premiership title in sensational style with a thumping 5-0 victory over Glasgow derby rivals Rangers on April, 29, 2018.

Rodgers’ men surged into a 3-0 lead at half-time after a brace from prolific French striker Odsonne Edouard - replacing the injured Moussa Dembele up front - and one from James Forrest had the home side in control.

Rangers simply had no answers to their opponents relentless football and Tom Rogic added a fourth early in the second half before Callum McGregor wrapped up the victory after just 53 minutes.

Celtic could easily have won by a greater margin on the day as they threatened to emulate their heavy 7-1 thrashing of the Ibrox side back in 1957, but that did little to dampen the celebrations in front of a sell-out 60,000 crowd at Parkhead.

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney conducts the orchestra in celebration through a loudspeaker.

1. Kieran Tierney

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney conducts the orchestra in celebration through a loudspeaker.

Jubilant Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers waves to someone in the stands during a lap of honour.

2. Brendan Rodgers

Jubilant Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers waves to someone in the stands during a lap of honour.

Tom Rogic is joined by Mikael Lustig in celebration after the Australian midfielder scored Celtic’s fourth goal of the afternoon.

3. Tom Rogic & Mikael Lustig

Tom Rogic is joined by Mikael Lustig in celebration after the Australian midfielder scored Celtic’s fourth goal of the afternoon.

Captain Scott Brown and his team mates take the acclaim of supporters after the full-time whistle.

4. The victorious Celtic squad

Captain Scott Brown and his team mates take the acclaim of supporters after the full-time whistle.

