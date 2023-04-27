Celtic travelled to Ibrox to take on league leaders Rangers and appeared to breath some new life into the 2003 title race.

Martin O’Neill’s team showed no ill effects from their match against Boavista three days earlier and found themselves two goals to the good before the half-time interval thanks to goals from Alan Thompson and John Hartson.

Ronald de Boer did manage to pull his side back into the game but an equaliser was not forthcoming even with Celtic keeper Rab Douglas having to be subbed off due to injury.

The game didn’t have any impact on the title race as Rangers went on to win the league that season by a single goal with this game being most dubbed and remembered as beach ball Sunday.

Celtic fans taunted their Ibrox counterparts about heading to the final with beach balls, sombrero’s and sunglasses on display in the Broomloan Road end of the stadium.

Here’s a look back at some of the photographs from that day.

1 . Celtic Fans Celtic fans get ready for their trip to Seville after reaching the UEFA Cup final only days earlier after defeating Boavista.

2 . Neil Lennon and Mikel Arteta. Current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and former Celtic manager Neil Lennon battle for the ball in midfield.

3 . John Hartson Celtic forward John Hartson celebrates putting his side 2-0 ahead just before the interval.

4 . Lorenzo Amoruso and Neil Lennon Tempers flare up between Lorenzo Amoruso and Neil Lennon during the SPL match.

