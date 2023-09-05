The defender decided to hang up his boots at the age of 37 after an 18-year playing career.

Former Celtic and Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 37 following his recent exit from Dundee United.

Capped 44 times for the national team, Mulgrew had spells at the Hoops, Aberdeen, Wolves, Southend, Aberdeen, Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood Town during an 18-year playing career.

He confirmed the news via a social media post, stating he would be hanging up his boots with immediate effect. Mulgrew wrote on Instagram: “It’s not an easy decision as playing football is all I’ve known.

“Firstly I’d like to thank my fmaily and friends for all your support, belief, loyalty and love you have given me over the last 21 years. You all had to make sacrifices along with me to follow my dream. Thank you to all eight clubs I played for, the national team I played 44 times fo, I’m grateful for all that I’ve learned and the life I’ve been able to create because of them.

“My memories are priceless. I’ve played with and against some great players some of whom I’m lucky to call friends. i’ve been part of some great changing rooms which has made me realise it is essential for success. Football is nothing without fans and I’m grateful for the experiences and support you gave me through the highs and the lows.

“I am excited for what tomorrow brings, to new beginnings.”

Mulgrew progressed through Celtic‘s youth system, winning the youth cup final in season 2004/05 courtesy of a 2-0 win over St Mirren at Hampden Park. He returned to Parkhead on a permanent basis in 2010 after leaving rivals Aberdeen and during that six-year period he lifted five consecutive Premiership titles and two Scottish Cups.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look back at his career highlights...

1 . Charlie Mulgrew career highlights (GlaW) Mulgrew celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Celtic against HJK Helsinki during the Champions League third-round qualifier first leg in August 2012

2 . Re-joins Celtic in 2010 Following a successful two-year spell at Aberdeen, newly appointed Celtic manager Neil Lennon swooped to sign Mulgrew in July 2010 on a three-year deal, the first of his managerial reign. He claimed to be returning to the club a better player from the one which left in four years earlier.

3 . International debut Mulgrew represented Scotland at all youth levels up to and including the senior national team. He stated that he would consider playing for the United States after being continually overlooked for Scotland until Craig Levein handed him his first call-up in February 2012. His debut came at left back in a 1–1 draw with Slovenia.