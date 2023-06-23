The group stage draw is scheduled to take place on August 31, with the first round of fixtures commencing in mid-September.

Celtic fans will be eagerly awaiting the Champions League draw to start planning some European trips away next season.

The Hoops guaranteed group stage football after securing the Scottish Premiership title for a second consecutive year and Brendan Rodgers’ men are expected to be in Pot 4, meaning they could be in for some difficult matches once again.

The Parkhead club were pitted against La Liga giants Real Madrid, Bundesliga heavyweights RB Leipzig and Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk last season. While results didn’t go as well as supporters would have hoped, Celtic will be aiming to make further progress in Europe’s premier club competition under the newly-appointed Northern Irishman.

26 of the 32 participating teams have discovered which Pot they will be in, while Rangers will be hoping to join their fierce Glasgow rivals in the group stage draw on August 31 if they manage to navigate two qualifying rounds.

The current outlook for qualified teams is as follows:

POT 1 - Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Napoli (Italy), Bayern Munich (Germany), PSG (France), Benfica (Portugal), Feyenoord (Netherlands)

POT 2 - Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester United (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Atletico Madrid (Spain)m RB Leipzig (Germany), Porto (Portugal), Arsenal (England)

POT 3 - Shakthar Donetsk (Ukraine), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria), AC Milan (Italy), Lazio (Italy), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

POT 4 - Real Sociedad (Spain), Celtic (Scotland), Newcastle United (England), Union Berlin (Germany), Lens (France)

Here are the 12 best possible destinations for Celtic fans - and, of course, we have factored in the average price of a pint of beer:

1 . The 12 best away trips Celtic fans could land in Champions League group stages

2 . Seville (Sevilla) Capital of the Spanish region and provence of Andalusia, Seville is the fourth largest city in the country. The historic city centre offers many beautiful attractions and sightseeing opportunities. Placed to visit include the Alcazar Cathedral and the Plaza de Espana which is a likely place where fans would congregate. Price of beer: 3 Euros

3 . Milan (Inter/AC) Situated in northern Italy, Milan is the fashion and design capital of the world. It has so much to offer with the Duomo di Milano and famous San Siro arena a must visit. An expensive destination but plenty of great restaurants, bars and tours on offer. Price of beer: 5-6 Euros

4 . Barcelona (FC Barcelona) Located on the northeastern coast of Spain overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, Barcelona boasts a population of 1.6million. From the fantastic La Sagrada Familia to the picturesque Park Guell and the iconic La Rambla market, Barca is a city with a wide range of original leisure options that encourage you to visit time and time again. Price of beer: 1.50-4 Euros