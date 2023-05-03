In Pictures: The last time Celtic clinched the league at Tynecastle

Brendan Rodgers Celtic side blew Hearts away with a thumping 5-0 victory

Celtic can secure the Scottish Premiership title this weekend with a visit through to the capital on Sunday afternoon.

It was a thrilling contest the last time both sides faced off against each other in the league at Tynecastle with Ange Postecoglou’s team gaining a vital three points on the day during a dramatic 4-3 win thanks to goals from James Forrest, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda and Greg Taylor.

There’s been a lot of changes since then as the league leaders faced Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter-final away from home in a comfortable 3-0 win with manager Robbie Neilson being sacked weeks later.

As Celtic have already booked their place in the final of the Scottish Cup, they will want to get the league title wrapped up as quickly as possible.

Here’s a look back at the last time a Celtic side had the opportunity to win the Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle.

1 . Celtic Fans The Celtic fans in celebratory mood at Tynecastle as their team make it six in a row and remain unbeaten in 37 domestic games.

2 . Scott Brown Celtic captain Scott Brown enjoys the post match celebrations at Tynecastle. He’ll once again get his hands on the league trophy in a few weeks.

3 . Brendan Rodgers The title win was the perfect act of symmetry for Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers’ side who had played at Tynecastle on the opening day.

4 . Hearts 0-5 Celtic Scott Sinclair celebrates after he scores his third goal from the penalty spot to complete a hat-trick.