Inter Milan are thought to be interested in the services of a Celtic midfielder - they could make a move for him in January.

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in a move for Celtic midfielder star Matt O'Riley - the Italian giants could make a move for him as early as the upcoming January transfer window.

O'Riley is one of the most valuable players in the Celtic team. He has been coveted by massive clubs in the past, such as Newcastle United and Arsenal in 2022 - keeping him in Glasgow will be a huge task moving forwards.

On the status of O'Riley, pundit Kris Boyd mused to Sky Sports: "Celtic have got this knack of bringing players in, giving them a platform to go and perform. They then go and move them on for big money. Matt O'Riley will be one of the next ones to go in terms of big money.

"Last season, everyone was raving about his assists, and rightly so, but there was always the doubt about whether he could add goals. He's doing that now. You could sit and watch Matt O'Riley play football all day. He's a top-class player. He glides about the pitch and Brendan Rodgers has obviously asked him to get forward more this season. He is reaping the benefits of that."

Like Boyd said, Celtic's strategy of buying players and selling them on for higher prices has been an effective one - it has played a large factor in their dominance over Scottish football during the last decade. Nevertheless, he is still an extremely important cog in the machine and will be very difficult to replace.