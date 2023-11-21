International manager issues 'discomfort' update after key Celtic star limps off with injury
Celtic have been handed an injury concern during the international break, with one of their players limping off.
Celtic have been handed a fresh injury concern over the international break. Brendan Rodgers will, as ever, be sitting nerviously, hoping his internationals return without injury issues, but it seems one may be making his way back to Glasgow with less than full fitness.
Luis Palma has been in CONCACAF Nations League action with Honduras, and he helped his nation pull off a big win over Mexico in the first leg of the quarter-finals of that competition. But Palma limped off injured during that one, and he will be a doubt for the second leg, which takes place in the early hours of Wednesday in UK time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Honduras boss Reinaldo Rueda has said in a fitness update: "Luis Vega has a discomfort in his shoulder, and a small discomfort that Luis Palma has in a duel he had with Sánchez, we have those situations, today we will have our first training session. Yesterday recovery work was done, all joint mobility was stimulated and there we will see the evolution of the entire group.”
Since then, Palma has been pictures giving a smiley thumbs-up picture with Honduras' medical team, and Celtic fans will be hoping that is a good sign. Meanwhile, Rodgers will be selfishly hoping Palma is not risked in the second leg, especially if Honduras make it to the latter stages of that game with their lead intact.
Palma has been key for Celtic this season, scoring seven and assisting eight across all competitions. Celtic are next in action on Saturday when they host Motherwell, and Palma already faces a quick turnaround for that one given the travel involved in getting from Mexico City to Glasgow, likely departing on Wednesday morning local time. The Bhoys' next game after that comes on Tuesday night, and that will bring even more travel for the forward as he and his teammates head to Rome to face Lazio in the Champions League.