Former Celtic captain Scott Brown will face his old club for the first time since his departure

Celtic travel north to face Aberdeen on Sunday in desperate need of a return to winning ways after their 4-0 humbling at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

The classy Bundesliga outfit proved too strong for the struggling Hoops at Parkhead as Ange Postecoglou’s side fell to their fifth defeat in eight games.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have failed to win away from home this season and the Australian head coach is now under increasing pressure to turn their fortunes around.

They will arrive at Pittodrie to face an Aberdeen team similarly out of form, having failed to record a win since seeing off Icelandic side Breidablik in the Europa League on August 12th.

Both clubs underwent massive squad rebuilds over the summer, with the Dons bringing in ten new additions, including former Celtic captain Scott Brown as a player/coach.

They have yet to make the impact manager Stephen Glass will have been searching for, but one thing that is guaranteed during tomorrow’s fixture will be the warm reception Brown is sure to receive from the Hoops supporters descending on the North East.

So how can supporters keep an eye on all the action this Sunday?

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Aberdeen vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Aberdeen vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Pittodrie Stadium

When: Sunday, October 3. Kick-off is at 12pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Coverage started from 11am on Sky Sports Football or 11.30am on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky customers can watch using the Sky Go app and will be able to stream the match on any device. Sky viewers can subscribe to Sky Sports from £25 a month.

Aberdeen fans outside of the UK and Ireland can watch the game live on Red TV, while Celtic TV subscribers will also be able to stream the action live.

What’s the team news ahead of Aberdeen vs Celtic?

Celtic’s injury list is slowly beginning to ease as Ange Postecoglou welcomed back skipper Callum McGregor and Japanese star Kyogo Furuhashi for the Bayer Leverkusen game, while Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis made his belated debut.

Josip Juranovic (hamstring), Greg Taylor (shoulder), James Forrest (calf), Mikey Johnston (knock) and Christopher Julien (knee) remain on the side lines.

Following defeat to St Mirren last Saturday, Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass threatened to make several changes to his starting line-up, but one player certainly won’t be included is long-term injury victim Andrew Considine.