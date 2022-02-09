Celtic are flying at the top of the Premiership ahead of their clash with an Aberdeen side yet to register a win domestically in 2022

Celtic head for the North East in confident mood as they aim to build on their impressive 15 game unbeaten run across all competitions against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Hoops reclaimed top spot in the Premiership for the first time since August last week after a first-half goal blitz against Rangers at Parkhead secured a commanding 3-0 Old Firm derby victory.

Ange Postecoglou’s men followed that result up by routing Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park, with midfielder Tom Rogic the star of the show in Lanarkshire upon his return from international duty with Australia.

Lile Abada (right) scored once and assisted twice in Celtic's 4-0 win over Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Pressure on both Glasgow giants continues to ramp up with just one point separating the two clubs but the current league leaders will have high hopes of returning from Aberdeen with another three points added to their tally.

Contrastingly, the Dons are without a win in their last four matches and were defeated 2-1 against ten-man Livingston last weekend.

Stephen Glass’ side have began the New Year with two defeats and two draws as they slid down into the bottom half of the table.

However, depending on other results tonight, victory over the in-form Hoops would move them up to fifth place and they look to prevent a third successive defeat against Celtic this season.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Aberdeen vs Celtic kick-off?

Who: Aberdeen vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Pittodrie Stadium

When: Wednesday, February 9th – kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the game will bow be shown live on TV. However fans of both clubs can stream the game live via Red TV’s pay-per-view option.

A one-off match pass costs £13.99 and can be purchased via the club’s website.

What’s the team news ahead of Aberdeen vs Celtic?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou revealed David Turnbull and Kyogo Furuhashi are making good progress from their hamstring injuries, which have prevented both players from featuring in the New Year.

Scotland international Turnbull has not played since limping off injured against Hibernian in December’s League Cup final at Hampden, while Japanese striker Kyogo was replaced early on during the Hoops clash with St Johnstone on Boxing Day.

Tom Rogic impressed on his return from international duty against Motherwell and is expected to keep his place in the side.

Celtic's Tom Rogic celebrates with Liel Abada after making it 3-0 against Motherwell. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Postecoglou confirmed: “David is obviously closer (to returning) because his injury happened before Kyogo, so he’s probably two or three weeks ahead of him.

“Again, I haven’t put timeframes of it because I could end up being widely out but David and Kyogo are working hard.

“I’d expect to see David before Kyogo at this rate but their both in the European squad because we hope they’ll be available for us.”

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is without on-loan Celtic defender Adam Montgomery who is ineligible to face his parent club after the full-back made his debut at the weekend.