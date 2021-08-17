Is Celtic vs AZ Alkmaar on TV? Stream details, kick-off time and team news for Europa League clash

The Hoops are bidding for a spot in the group stages.

Ange Postecoglou, manager of Celtic. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Celtic continued their impressive recent run of form with a hugely entertaining 3-2 win over Hearts in the Scottish League Cup in Sunday afternoon, and will be hoping the keep their momentum going heading into their Europa League qualification showdown against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday evening.

Ange Postecoglou’s men cruised past FK Jablonec in the last round, and will be eager to book their place in the group stage of the competition.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hoops finished bottom of their grop in 2020/21, below Sparta Prague, AC Milan, and Lille.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on Wednesday’s match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs AZ Alkmaar kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs AZ Alkmaar

What: Europa League qualification play-off, first leg

Where: Parkhead, Glasgow

When: Wednesday, August 18th, 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The match is not scheduled to be shown on TV, although Premier Sports have confirmed they will broadcast the second leg next week.

As things stand the match is not set to be shown through a live stream either, but Celtic TV subscribers can listen to live audio coverage.

It is worth noting that last week’s clash against FK Jablonec was confirmed for Celtic TV subscribers late on the day before the match, so it could yet be added to the schedule.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs AZ Alkmaar?

James McCarthy could make his European bow for the Hoops after making his debut against Hearts at the weekend.