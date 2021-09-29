Ange Postecoglou’s side threw away a two-goal lead against Real Betis on Matchday one as they fell to a disappointing 4-3 defeat

Albian Ajeti celebrates with his Celtic team-mates after opening the scoring against Real Betis.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping his Celtic side can produce a statement result against German outfit Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday Two of the Europa League.

The Hoops were involved in a seven-goal thriller in Seville a fortnight ago but returned empty-handed after conceding a two-goal lead in a 4-3 loss against Real Betis in the opening round of Group G fixtures.

They followed that result with a dismal 1-0 defeat to Livingston before seeing off Raith Rovers 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup and drawing 1-1 against Dundee United on Sunday.

Celtic supporters will be wary of the Thursday night’s mammoth test against the Bundesliga giants, who have made a strong start to their domestic campaign after recording four wins, one draw and one defeat during their first six games.

After beating Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in their opening Group G fixture, Gerardo Seoane’s men can take another significant step towards the knockout phase with victory in Glasgow.

However, his opposite number Postecoglou will be desperate for his Bhoys to register their first points in the group, knowing defeat would put them severely on the back-foot.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen

What: Europa League – Group Stage (Matchday Two)

Where: Celtic Park

When: Thursday, September 30th, 8pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match is live on BT Sports 3. Coverage begins at 5.15 ahead of Rangers’ trip to Sparta Prague, which will be followed by the Celtic game.

Subscribers can steam the game via the BT Sport app or website

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen?

Josip Juranovic is the latest name to join the Parkhead treatment table. The Croatian defender faces a couple of weeks on the side-lines after suffering a hamstring injury during the first-half against Dundee United.

James McCarthy has recovered from a knock picked up over the weekend, while skipper Callum McGregor, Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and Japanese star Kyogo Furuhashi have all returned to training but are doubtful to feature against Bayer Leverkusen.

Greg Taylor (shoulder), James Forrest (calf), Mikey Johnston and Christopher Jullien are unlikely to return before the international break.

Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring the fitness of Ivory Coast centre back Odilon Kossounou after he was substituted against Mainz on Saturday with a thigh problem.

Scotland’s nemesis from Euro 2020 and Leverkusen’s join-top scorer Patrik Schick will pose a strong attacking threat alongside German wonderkid Florian Wirtz, who is rated as one of the club’s most valuable players, with a price tag of around £40million.