Is Celtic vs Dundee on TV? How to watch Scottish Premiership clash
Celtic and Dundee are set to square off in a pivotal game at Celtic Park on Wednesday, February 28. The game is due to kick off at 7:45pm, barring any unforeseen delays or cancellations - it is a game that could have massive title and European qualification implications as we grow ever closer to the end of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.
In their last league game, the Hoops snatched victory from the jaws of defeat away at Motherwell, thanks to two late goals scored by Adam Idah (who also scored Celtic's equaliser) and Luis Palma. They trailed for much of the encounter, as Blair Spittal opened the scoring in the dying embers of the first half - it was an inspiring, not to mention crucial, fightback from the Celts as they look to keep the pace with league leaders Rangers.
Dundee, on the other hand, were on the wrong side of a beating when they played Hibs at Easter Road last time out. Dylan Vente's penalty gave the hosts the lead in the first half - despite the Dee netting an equaliser in the 78th minute, they were behind again just three minutes later when Myziane Maolida scored a wonderful solo goal.
Is Celtic vs Dundee on TV?
The game between Celtic and Dundee on Wednesday evening will not be available for viewing on Sky Sports, as it has not been selected for broadcast - instead, they will be showing Livingston vs Motherwell. It's not all bad news - you can watch the game with a PPV match pass (£12.99) on Celtic TV. As well as this, you can also listen to the game as it is being played on BBC Radio Scotland.
Highlights of the encounter will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10:40pm and the SPFL's official YouTube channel after the game has concluded. Additionally, live text updates will be available on Celtic and Dundee's official X (formerly Twitter) pages.