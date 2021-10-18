The Hoops face a crucial six-pointer against the Hungarian champions who also remain winless in the group

On the back of two important domestic away victories, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will hope his side can keep their faint Europa League qualification hopes alive when they take on Ferencvaros at Parkhead tomorrow afternoon.

Both sides remain without a win in Group G, with the Hoops conceding eight goals in their two matches against Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen, so a draw would do little to boost their prospects of reaching the knockout phase.

Postecoglou will know his side have a lot of ground to make up and taking maximum points against the Hungarian champions home and away will be a necessity to give them a realistic chance of finishing in second spot.

A win over Aberdeen prior to the international break and Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over Motherwell has ensured Celtic will enter this match in a positive frame of mind.

Ferencvaros are competing in the Europa League group stage for just the second time in their history, but the Green Eagles suffered a rare league defeat to Zalaegerszegi TE at the weekend.

Celtic supporters won’t want to remember the previous meeting between the two sides’ during the Champions League second qualifying round last season as the Hungarians left Parkhead with a shock 2-1 victory.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Ferencvaros kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Ferencvaros

What: Europa League – Group Stage (Matchday Three)

Where: Celtic Park

When: Tuesday, October 19th, 3.30pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match is live on BT Sport 1. Coverage begins at 3pm. Subscribers can steam the game via the BT Sport app or website

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Ferencvaros?

Celtic have been handed a pre-match boost with left-back Adam Montgomery in line for a return to the starting line-up after he sat out Saturday’s 2-0 win over Motherwell due to a knock.

Ange Postecoglou admitted: “We have a clean bill of health from the weekend, everyone got through the game okay.

“Coming back in, the only change will be young Adam Montgomery is available. He trained with the team yesterday and today and came through unscathed. He is ready to go and the rest will be very similar to the weekend.”

The Hoops will still be without Josip Juranovic (hamstring), Greg Taylor (shoulder), James Forrest (calf) and Christopher Jullien for Tuesday’s contest through injury.

New Ferencvaros manager Peter Stoger managed to retain the club’s best players during the summer and has added quality in certain areas with Morocco striker Ryan Mmaee scoring nine goals in 16 appearances.

Former Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic and ex-Chelsea winger Marko Marin were among other new recruits to join “the best team Hungary have produced as club level since the 1980s” according to Hungarian football writer Tomasz Mortimer.