Is Celtic vs Livingston on TV? Stream details, kick-off time and team news for Scottish Premiership clash

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic celebrates. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Celtic will be looking to overtake Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they face Livingston on Saturday.

The Bhoys are just two points behind their city rivals after beating Hibernian 3-1 in midweek, and with Steven Gerrard’s men not in action until Sunday, now have the perfect opportunity to ramp up the pressure on the Gers. For their part, Livingston had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Dundee United on Wednesday night, and had to play the second half of that match with 10 men after Ben Williamson was dismissed shortly before the interval.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Livingston kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Livingston

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Celtic Park

When: Saturday, October 30th, 3pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

No, unfortunately the match will not be shown live, but fans outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the game live on CelticTV. Replays of the action will be shown from 10pm.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Livingston?

Barring any late fitness issues, Ange Postecoglou could stick with the same starting eleven that beat Hibs in midweek.

The Hoops injury list is starting to shrink with each passing week as Josip Juranovic became the latest player to return from injury last weekend, while Giorgios Giakoumakis scored on his first full start and Mikey Johnston gained some much-needed game time too.

James Forrest is nearing a return to full fitness after his calf troubles while Christopher Jullien continues to build up his recovery and could return to action in the coming weeks.