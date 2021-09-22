Ange Postecoglou’s side welcome the Scottish Championship outfit to Parkhead on Thursday night

Following their worst start to a league season since 1998, Celtic will look to redeem themselves on Thursday night as they entertain Raith Rovers in the Premier Sports Cup quarter final at Parkhead.

Ange Postecoglou’s side will relish being back on home turf after suffering back-to-back defeats on their travels over the past week, losing to Real Betis in the Europa League and Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

The Kirkcaldy outfit, meanwhile, are flying the flag as the only remaining Scottish Championship side left in the competition. The 1994 League Cwinners have had a mixed start to their league campaign, sitting fifth in the table after a slow start.

John McGlynn, who had a brief spell at Parkhead as a scout during Brendan Rodgers’ time in charge, has guided the Fifers to two wins in their last three games and will hope his side can capitalise on the Hoops’ dismal run of form.

However, they will have to do so without the backing of an away support after the club were denied a ticket allocation due to current government Covid guidelines.

But how can supporters keep an eye on all the action this Thursday?

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Raith Rovers kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Raith Rovers

What: Premier Sports Cup

Where: Celtic Park

When: Thursday, September 23rd, 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The quarter-final tie will be shown live on Premier Sports 1. Coverage begins at 7.15pm.

Premier Sports subscriptions cost from £12.99 a month. Subscribers will be able to stream the match live via the Premier Sports player website or app.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Raith Rovers?

Ange Postecoglou rung the changes ahead of Sunday’s match against Livingston with James McCarthy, Liel Abada, Stephen Welsh and Boli Bolingoli drafted into the starting XI, while Mikey Johnston made his long-awaited return from injury as a second half substitute.

The winger will hope to gain further minutes on the pitch against their Championship opponents on Thursday, while Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis will be part of the squad and could make his debut from the bench.

Centre-back Carl Starfelt could also feature after recovering from illness, but Callum McGregor will play no part as he continues to recover from a knock. Greg Taylor and Kyogo Furuhashi remain out.

Postecoglou confirmed during his pre-match press conference he expects French defender Christopher Jullien, who has been out of action for almost 10 months with a knee injury, to return after the international break alongside winger James Forrest who had been plagued with ankle problems this season.

He explained: “I think after the international window I’d expect both of them to hopefully be training with the first team.

“After that, it will depend on their levels of fitness and how quickly they adapt to what we want to do with our football.”

Raith Rovers are without star performer Lewis Vaughan for the entire season after he ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament four a fourth time.

Defender Frankie Musonda is also absent with a knee injury, but midfielder Aidan Connolly has recovered from a recent setback.