All the viewing information you need for Celtic vs Rangers this weekend.

Celtic and Rangers will lock horns this weekend for the highly anticipated Derby Day action. The Glasgow rivals will meet following January’s stunning 3-0 win for the Light Blues, with Brendan Rodgers looking to make amends for his side’s disastrous day out at Ibrox.

Celtic are enjoying a runaway season at the top of the Scottish Premiership table as things stand, with a huge 16-point lead over their Glasgow rivals. The Hoops have lost on just two occasions so far, and their recent derby defeat was one of them.

While Celtic still have a huge cushion to fall back on, they will be desperate to snatch all three points this weekend and boast the bragging rights. So, as the two sides gear up for one of the most thrilling events in the Scottish calendar, here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into the action.

When is Celtic vs Rangers?

The Scottish Premiership leaders will host their rivals at Parkhead on Sunday, March 16th with kick-off scheduled for 12.30 GMT. The lunchtime match will start the action for the day, followed by another derby clash between dDundee United vs Dundee at Tannadice Park to see out of the weekend.

Is Celtic vs Rangers on TV?

Yes, for those not attending the match in person, you can catch all the action live on TV. Sky Sports will be airing the derby on its Sky Sports Main Event channel.

If you are a Sky TV customer, you can add the sports package to your plan for £22 extra per month. For new customers, subscriptions start at £35 per month. You can find out more about the packages on offer here.

Is there a stream for Celtic vs Rangers?

Viewers can also stream the match live this weekend through NOW. The subscription service offers all 12 live channels and the Sky Sports+ stream for £26 per month on their 12-month Saver Membership. Day Memberships are also available to purchase with the same access on offer but for 24 hours for a £14.99 one-off payment.

Brendan Rodgers looking to redeem Rangers defeat

Thanks to goals from Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo, Rangers stunned Celtic on home soil to secure a statement victory. Contrastingly, the win for the Gers was sandwiched between some disappointing results elsewhere, including a 2-1 defeat to St Mirren and a 3-3 draw with Hibs.

While the wind will be in Rangers’ sails from their previous win, the odds look to be against them based on Rodgers’ impressive record against Celtic’s rivals. Over the 21 games he has managed against the Light Blues, he has won 16, drawn three and lost just two.

The impressive win percentage of 76 percent goes nicely in-hand with Celtic’s 51 goals scored compared to Rangers’ 21. Interim manager Barry Ferguson will have a tough test to take on but this team has proven they can pull a significant performance out of the bag. But who will come out on top this Sunday?