Ange Postecoglou’s men are already out of the competition but will look to rectify their 4-3 defeat to the La Liga side earlier this season

Celtic head into their concluding Europa League Group G contest against Real Betis tonight with little to play for after Ange Postecoglou’s side could finish no better than third, meaning they will drop into the inaugural Europa Conference League.

However, the Hoops are on an impressive 10-match unbeaten run after claiming a 3-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice last weekend, with Tom Rogic, David Turnbull and Liam Scales, on his Premiership debut, on target to seal maximum points.

The Parkhead outfit have lost each of their seven games against Spanish opposition in Europe since recording a famous win over star-studded Barcelona in the Champions League in 2012, and Postecoglou’s side will be desperate to end their campaign on a winning note.

Real Betis have already booked their place in the last 32 of the competition and arrive in Glasgow on the back of a fifth successive win in all competitions.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side sprung a major upset when they beat Barcelona 1-0 at the Nou Camp last weekend, which saw them climb to third in the La Liga table.

They cannot finish above group winners Bayer Leverkusen this evening even with a victory.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Real Betis kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Real Betis

What: Europa League – Group Stage (Matchday Six)

Where: Parkhead

When: Thursday, December 9th, kick-off 8pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match is live on BT Sports 3. Coverage begins immediately after the conclusion of Lyon Vs Rangers. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or website.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Real Betis?

Ange Postecoglou will welcome back defender Stephen Welsh for their final Europa League group stage match after he missed the weekend win over Dundee United as a precaution after sustaining a knock last week.

Cameron Carter-Vickers is suspended for the tie, while Portuguese winger Jota is likely to miss 3-4 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Anthony Ralston and winger James Forrest will not be risked and Postecoglou provided no further update on the fitness of longer term absentees Giorgos Giakoumakis, Christopher Jullien and Karamoko Dembele.

However, the Hoops were boosted by the return of Greg Taylor from shoulder surgery on Sunday and he is expected to start at left-back with Josip Juranovic likely to move back across to his familiar role on the right-hand side.

Real Betis could be without experienced goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, right-back Martin Montoya and midfielder Victor Camarasa for the trip to Glasgow.